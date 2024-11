Matias, Ramirez make weight Subriel Matías 140 vs. Roberto Ramirez 140

Jeyvier Cintrón 118 vs. Rashib Martínez 119.2

Alfredo ‘Ojo’ Santiago 140 vs. Pedro Campa 140

Abimael Ortiz 122 vs. Kevin Gonzalez 121

Luis Rodriguez 167 vs. Marcos Vazquez 167 Note: Every fight on this ‘Taínos vs. Aztecas’ event will be Puerto Ricans against Mexicans as a tribute to the legendary boxing rivalry between the countries. Venue: Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum, Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Fresh Productions

