Super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) will take on undefeated Bruno Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-round main event on December 14, at Estadio Caliente in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. Munguia-Surace and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.
Jaime Munguia: “I’m very happy to be back in the ring and, above all, to be back in Tijuana. This year has been full of hard work and great fights, which has only motivated me to keep pushing forward. I want to give Tijuana a great night of boxing and thank everyone there for always being by my side and supporting me. It won’t be an easy fight, but we’re confident we’ll come out on top. Viva Mexico and Viva Tijuana!”
– Never heard of him………………
4 wins by knockout (crickets). Amazing.
– Just looked him up on BoxRec, and all of his fights have been in France.
– Every single one of them…………
– 8 out of 25 fighters that Surace has faced had winning records.
– Only 24%.
– Wow……….
– Math check: 33% had winning records…..
There are exceptions but it always seems as if there’re very low KO percentages amongst French boxers.
Should be a good matchup. No trash talking, which is great.
Very difficult to have trash talk in here, one speaking French and the other Spanish, maybe with gestures.
Munguia not laying around on that Canelo money, this will be his 2nd fight since May, staying sharp and making cash
Munguia will smile at Durace’s punches and earn a TKO victory by applying extremely hot pressure and heavy shots.
With just 4 KO wins, Surace poses zero threat here
mungia is back to his “big fights” now with top rank . like i said last time , it doesn’t matter golden boy or top rank , these were the “fights” he was going to continue to have. hopefully it will lead to another “$cripted rematch ” in his mind and top rank .
Why doesn’t Munguia fight the likes of McCumby? Or Andrade? Or Berlanga? Or Nelson? Instead of such an unknown fighter? Just a couple of proposals.
I won’t be crossing the border into TJ on December 14th. Instead, I’ll be at the Toyota Center in Ontario, CA for the Golden Boy show, which the last time I was there ironically, was to see Munguia fight.