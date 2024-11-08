Super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) will take on undefeated Bruno Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-round main event on December 14, at Estadio Caliente in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. Munguia-Surace and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Jaime Munguia: “I’m very happy to be back in the ring and, above all, to be back in Tijuana. This year has been full of hard work and great fights, which has only motivated me to keep pushing forward. I want to give Tijuana a great night of boxing and thank everyone there for always being by my side and supporting me. It won’t be an easy fight, but we’re confident we’ll come out on top. Viva Mexico and Viva Tijuana!”