Boots, Karen, Bam, Pedro make weight Jaron “Boots” Ennis 146 vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 146.6

(IBF welterweight title)



Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez 114.8 vs. Pedro Guevara 114.4

(WBC super flyweight title)



Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Promoter: Matchroom

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

