November 8, 2024
Boots, Karen, Bam, Pedro make weight

Jaron “Boots” Ennis 146 vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 146.6
(IBF welterweight title)

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez 114.8 vs. Pedro Guevara 114.4
(WBC super flyweight title)
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

