Exclusive Interview: Tito Mercado By Jeff Zimmerman Super lightweight rising star Ernesto “Tito” Mercado faces Jesus Saracho on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, and shown live on DAZN. Tito talks about signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing after fighting without a promoter to date. He shares his thoughts on the stacked 140lb division and his desire to fight Tank Davis and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview. Weights from Nashville, Tennessee Like this: Like Loading...

