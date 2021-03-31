WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) will defend his title against former world champion Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on May 29. The event will have fans in attendance and air live worldwide on DAZN.

Devin Haney: “I grew up watching Linares and the fact that this fight is happening in Las Vegas is incredible…against Linares, I’m going to show the world why I’m the king of the lightweight division.”

Jorge Linares: “This is my moment to show the world that I still have a lot more to give at 135 pounds…I will demonstrate that Haney made a big mistake by accepting a challenge that he is still not ready to overcome.”

Information ticket on-sale dates and prices and the undercard will be released soon.

MGM Resorts will implement its comprehensive Seven Point Safety Plan and its Entertainment & Sports “Convene with Confidence” program, which outline the company’s approach to protecting the health and safety of guests and employees. The multi-layered plans include everything from sanitation stations, masking and physical distancing to digital solutions that minimize touch points as well as enhanced cleaning protocol.