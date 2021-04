RJJ Boxing Weights from Mexico Alan Solis 125.5 vs. Jonathan Aguilar 127.5

(WBO Latino featherweight title) Mauricio Pintor 147 vs. Kendo Castaneda 147

Luis Torres 134 vs. Jose Paez 134

Kevin Urrutia 113 vs. Manuel Ruiz 113

Yadira Bustillos 112 vs. Maria Guadalupe Martinez 112

Andy Beltran 122 vs. Emmanuel Reyes 123 Venue: Polideportivo Centenario, Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

TV: UFC Fightpass Marco Antonio Barrera back in the ring? Haney-Linares collide on May 29 in Vegas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.