In a grudge fight, former champion Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) dethroned WBO female welterweight champion Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision on Friday night inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City. Good two-way action all the way. Early on, the aggressive Mayer took the fight to Ryan, connecting with punches but also getting hit. Ryan came on down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 96-94.
There has been bad blood between the camps in the lead-up to the fight. Earlier, on her way to the fight, someone threw red paint on Ryan. Mayer denied any involvement.
In other action, WBO #3, WBC #6, IBF #7 junior middleweight Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Damian Sosa (25-3, 12 KOs). Zayas in command all the way but Santiago toughed it out for the full distance. Scores were 100-90 3x.
Unbeaten WBA #1, WBC #2, WBO #2, IBF #8 featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (13-0, 8 KOs) got past Sulaiman Segawa (17-5-1, 6 KOs) in a slow-paced fight. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 97-93.
WBA #4 super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) took a ten round majority decision against Khalil El Harraz (16-6-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 95-95, 100-90, 98-92.
Bantamweight Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (13-0, 3 KOs) topped Mario Hernandez (12-5-1, 4 KOs) over eight by scores of 77-74, 78-73, 78-73.
Junior welterweight Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) defeated Kendo Castaneda (21-7, 9 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 100-90, 99-91, 100-90.
U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) over eight rounds at junior welterweight. Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 78-74.
Unbeaten welterweight Rohan Polanco (14-0, 9 KOs) stopped veteran Marcelino Lopez (37-5-1,22 KOs) in round six. Polanco dominated from the opening bell, dropping Lopez multiple times.
Interesting scoring in the Mielnicki fight. One judge scored it a shutout, while another had it a draw.
Shu shu! I think you got way with a gift! That was the very least a draw and Sula didn’t do any favors by not fighting the last round either.
Zayas looked excellent. That was a really good performance. He won every second of every round and Sosa is not world beater, of course, but he is a pretty good fighter, coming off a nice win.
Jose Rivera gonna be one happy lad..Bellevue in the house
The PETA-like attack before the fight notwithstanding, that was an excellent fight. I thought Ryan might be too strong for Mayer but she was not, I had Mayer winning. She showed a great chin taking some of those clean shots (defense wasn’t great) and an even better motor. Ryan would slow down in the second half of the round and Mayer would turn it on.
GREAT FIGHT!