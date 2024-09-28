In a grudge fight, former champion Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) dethroned WBO female welterweight champion Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision on Friday night inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City. Good two-way action all the way. Early on, the aggressive Mayer took the fight to Ryan, connecting with punches but also getting hit. Ryan came on down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 96-94.



There has been bad blood between the camps in the lead-up to the fight. Earlier, on her way to the fight, someone threw red paint on Ryan. Mayer denied any involvement.

In other action, WBO #3, WBC #6, IBF #7 junior middleweight Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Damian Sosa (25-3, 12 KOs). Zayas in command all the way but Santiago toughed it out for the full distance. Scores were 100-90 3x.



Unbeaten WBA #1, WBC #2, WBO #2, IBF #8 featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (13-0, 8 KOs) got past Sulaiman Segawa (17-5-1, 6 KOs) in a slow-paced fight. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 97-93.

WBA #4 super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) took a ten round majority decision against Khalil El Harraz (16-6-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 95-95, 100-90, 98-92.

Bantamweight Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (13-0, 3 KOs) topped Mario Hernandez (12-5-1, 4 KOs) over eight by scores of 77-74, 78-73, 78-73.

Junior welterweight Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) defeated Kendo Castaneda (21-7, 9 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 100-90, 99-91, 100-90.

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) over eight rounds at junior welterweight. Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 78-74.

Unbeaten welterweight Rohan Polanco (14-0, 9 KOs) stopped veteran Marcelino Lopez (37-5-1,22 KOs) in round six. Polanco dominated from the opening bell, dropping Lopez multiple times.