Charlie Edwards wins Euro bantam belt Former WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (20-1, 7 KOs) claimed the European bantamweight title with a twelve round unanimous decision over reigning champion Thomas Essomba (13-9-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the famed York Hall in London. Scores were 117-111, 116-112 and 118-111.

