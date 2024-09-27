Devin Haney’s clearly still not over how his superfight with Ryan Garcia went down earlier this year … as TMZ Sports has confirmed he’s now suing the star boxer over it all. The 25-year-old pugilist filed the lawsuit against his nemesis in New York on Friday … alleging Garcia committed battery and fraud in the leadup to — and during — their big April 20 tilt at Barclays Center.
You’ll recall, Garcia won the fight after knocking down Haney multiple times … but the outcome was later ruled a no-contest after officials said Garcia had Ostarine in his system.
Haney said if he had known Garcia had ingested the performance-enhancing drug prior to stepping into the ring … he wouldn’t have agreed to the fight. Therefore, he says he never consented to being on the wrong end of Garcia’s punches.
He also said, among other things, that by ingesting the banned substance despite agreeing to fight clean, Garcia made misrepresentations that would have caused Haney to back out of the matchup as well.
In addition to Garcia, Haney is also suing Golden Boy Promotions for breach of contract.
In his suit, Haney is suing for damages, claiming the entire ordeal caused him “physical injury, reputational damage which will amount to millions of dollars, and emotional and mental distress.”
We’ve reached out to Garcia’s attorney for comment, but so far no word back yet.
I know nothing about this kind of stuff but I would think that if this lawsuit were successful, it would set an interesting precedent for the sport (and probably other ‘combat sports’ as well).
Also think I remember someone threatening to sue Antonio Tarver in a fight that he tested positive for.
John Ruiz sued James Toney after Toney tested positive also. I think it should be standard. You cheat, results get changed, you get sued, you get suspended, and you should have criminal charges brought against you steep enough to prevent you ever traveling to another country again.
I agree to point, I’m a little shakey about the criminal part. The danger involved is worth the charge, however mistakes happen as well. I think hitting them in the pocket is the best way. Sue for damages, the victim should receive BOTH purses and that should be outside any fines or fees the commission imposes. From a commission stand point the fights should be ruled a DQ. If you cheat in the ring it’s a DQ, so why is PEDs treated differently? NC should be reserved for accidents in the ring like a clash of heads or something.
You’re 100% right, Lucie. A scary precedent, actually.
Good call, Devin. I know some people are going to disagree, but sometimes the only way handle grievances is through the courts. Garcia is a fraud and he has no remorse for what he did. You see more and more of these Mexican fighters chiseled like Adonis, which you never seen 20 plus years ago, tell me I’m lying. As Lucie mentioned, this could set a precedent that actually helps the sport.
The sport doesn’t do enough so I think this is a good move. Others seem to think the best course of actions is to reward the cheater with another multi-million dollar payday. Go figure.
Sounds like a frivolous lawsuit to me. The amount of banned substance Ryan had in his system was so minute it was a non-factor in the fight. Maybe Loma should’ve sued Haney for outweighing him by 25 lbs when they fought!
That’s a valid point Nord. Purposely exceeding the percentage of allowed weight gain according to the organization’s rules is in fact cheating. Just go up in weight if you can’t handle the weight loss or don’t take the fight. I believe Hayney had a severe weight advantage in his last 5 fights. I think the numbers average 25+lbs after weigh-in.
I wouldn’t call it “frivolous” because on the face of it it’s accurate.
Boxing fans:”Something needs to be done about PEDs. The commissions are a joke!”
A fighter decides to do something about it (aka hit the cheater in the pockets where it hurts)
Boxing fans:”He’s a p**sy! He should just deal with it!!!”
You can’t make this stuff up♂️
Yup, Shaheed. Contradictory for sure. Still, I do see the separate point that this is not good for Haney’s psychology. De-focussing and a bit delusional as to why he actually lost.
LOL!!! I’m suing you for completely dismantling me in front of the entire world even though the amounts of Oster one were insignificant and we’re not found in the samples taken during training camp where the substance would have been beneficial. Ok. Just call for a rematch and penalize Garcia with the purse. He’ll take the fight just to prove it wasn’t a fluke. You know that Haney, but you don’t want the smoke.
Sure, LaKaren. Yet none of the authorities came to this conclusion. And you don’t have any access to the full facts. Neither do I nor anyone else in these Comments.