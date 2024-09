Weights from Philadelphia LeAnna Cruz 115 vs. Mailys Gangloff 114.8

(WBA Continental super flyweight title) Matthew Gonzalez 141.6 vs. Patrick Okine 141.6

Daiyann Butt 141.5 vs. Travis Castellon 141.2

Francisco Rodriguez 135 vs. Travion Butts 134

Haven Brady Jr. 132.8 vs. Nicolas Polanco 132

Shera May Patricio 113.4 vs. Magnanamay Delgado Baez 112

Johanna Wonyou 122.8 vs. Josefina Vega 116

Brendan O’Callaghan 158.4 vs. Rahiem Cooke 159 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Promoter: KOhen Promotions (Kali Reis)

Haney Sues Kingry for Battery & Fraud Weights from City of Industry

