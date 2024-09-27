Weights from City of Industry Tsotne Rogava 252.6 vs. Alexander Flores 269.9

(WBC US heavyweight title) Paolo Barredo 125.2 vs. Mychaquell Shields 124.9

Jesse Zuniga 145.7 vs. Oscar Trujillo Enriquez 146

Sonny Robledo 142.6 vs. Matt Gaver 144

Alejandro Alvarado 136.7 vs. Eduardo Mondragon Lopez 135.5

Michael Bracamontes 133.6 vs. Arsen Poghosyan 131.9

Hector Oros 115.4 vs. Alexander Robles 115.9

Enkhmandakh Kharkuu 113.9 vs. Richard Morales 116 Venue: Pacific Palms Resort, City of Industry, California.

Venue: Pacific Palms Resort, City of Industry, California.

Promoter: Toro Promotions

