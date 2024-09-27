Undefeated and world-rated super lightweight “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (21-0-2, 10 KOs) will be featured in the co-main event on DiBella Entertainment’s “Heroes on the Hudson 2” on Wednesday, October 23, from The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Williams, who is managed by Hall of Famer Jackie Kallen, will defend his WBA Continental Americas gold title against Lavisas Williams (10-1-1, 3 KOs).

This latest edition of Broadway Boxing will be a special event honoring veterans of the United States Armed Forces in advance of Veterans Day. IBF female bantamweight champion Miyo Yoshida headlines the card, making the first defense of her belt in a rematch against Shurretta Metcalf.