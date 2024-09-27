Two-time middleweight world champion Gennadiy Golovkin has been appointed Chair of a new Olympic Commission by the World Boxing, the international federation established to try to ensure that boxing remains a part of the Olympic Movement.

Golovkin, 42, also the current President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and 2004 Olympic silver medalist, will work closely with World Boxing’s leadership to manage the organization’s relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and oversee the pathway to ensuring that boxing is restored to the sport program for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Other members of the Commission will be added in the coming weeks. So far, 44 national commissions have joined the World Boxing group.

Boxing is not currently on the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, however the IOC is open to restore boxing if a new governing body replaced the IBA, which was banned from the past two Olympics.