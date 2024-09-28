The bout between undisputed female super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) and former world champion Delfine Persoon (49-3, 19 KOs) ended in a no-contest on Friday night at Lux Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The bout was stopped in round four due to a cut suffered by Persoon that was caused by an accidental head clash. Since the bout didn’t go the full four rounds, the result was a no-decision. Baumgardner remains undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO champion.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Baumgardner got a knockdown at the end of the first round, but they both looked pretty bad. Both have been inactive and looked like it and Persoon had a massive leg brace on.
I haven’t watched it yet, but it sounds like the looked pretty war-torn. Train well, heal up and call for the rematch. Whoever is more disciplined should go home with the belts.
Baumgardner didn’t look bad, dammm what people that can’t box say! I didn’t think she took advantage of oppotunities that were available seeing she was fighting a 39 year old with a full leg brace, hell next people will be coming in the ring with a wheel chair. I wanted see to her conditioning but it didn’t become a fire fight or go late but this is the problem with woman boxers who want to be paid like men but have limited competition and are going 2 minute rounds and still get tired GTHOH!