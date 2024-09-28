The bout between undisputed female super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) and former world champion Delfine Persoon (49-3, 19 KOs) ended in a no-contest on Friday night at Lux Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The bout was stopped in round four due to a cut suffered by Persoon that was caused by an accidental head clash. Since the bout didn’t go the full four rounds, the result was a no-decision. Baumgardner remains undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO champion.

