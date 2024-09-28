Multi-division former world champion Terri Harper (15-2-2, 6 KOs) dethroned WBO female lightweight champion Rhiannon Dixon (10-1, 1 KO) by ten round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. Scores were 96-94,97-93, 97-93. Harper has held world titles at super featherweight, super welterweight and now lightweight.

Super bantamweight Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) knocked out former British and Commonwealth 122lb champion Brad Foster (15-4-2, 5 KOs) in round two with a body shot. The bout was for the WBA International title.

2020 Olympic flyweight gold medalist Galal Yafai moved to 8-0, 60 KOs with a third round stoppage of journeyman Sergio Orozco Oliva (9-9, 7 KOs). Yafai is now slated to face former world champion Sunny Edwards later this year.