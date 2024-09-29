Unbeaten cruiserweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison (37-0-1, 23 KOs) won by third round knockout against Darin Austin (11-2, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Patapsco Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Harrison, 198, dropped Austin for the count with a hard right hand. Time was 3:00.

In the co-feature, welterweight Rashad Kilpatrick (8-3, 3 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Devonta Jones (3-4, 3 KOs). Both fighters were down in a good scrap. Scores were 57-55, 57-55, 58-54.