September 29, 2024
Boxing News

Dusty Hernandez Harrison still unbeaten

Unbeaten cruiserweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison (37-0-1, 23 KOs) won by third round knockout against Darin Austin (11-2, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Patapsco Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Harrison, 198, dropped Austin for the count with a hard right hand. Time was 3:00.

In the co-feature, welterweight Rashad Kilpatrick (8-3, 3 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Devonta Jones (3-4, 3 KOs). Both fighters were down in a good scrap. Scores were 57-55, 57-55, 58-54.

Harper dethrones Dixon, wins WBO 135lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • How is Harrison looking these days? He’s fighting at a much higher weight then when he was an up and coming sensation. I can’t help but root for the kid, but it’s hard to tell if his heart and head are fully in it. I wish him all the luck in the world.

    Reply
    • >