Rogova defeats Flores Undefeated heavyweight Tsotne "Mr. T" Rogova (10-0, 7 KOs) passed the toughest test of his career, winning a ten round unanimous decision over Alexander "The Great" Flores (19-5-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at Pacific Palms Resort in City of Industry, California. Rogova captured the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) U.S. heavyweight title by scores of 99-90, 97-92, 96-93. Oct 26 Commerce Casino card shaping up Dusty Hernandez Harrison still unbeaten

