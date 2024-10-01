The undercard is coming together for the October 26 Hollywood Fight Nights event presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions at the Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles, California. In the main event, undefeated IBF #13, WBC #15 featherweight Omar Trinidad, (16-0-1, 12 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBC Continental Americas title against IBF #4 Hector ‘La Maquinita’ Sosa, (17-2, 9 KOs) over twelve scheduled rounds.

Welterweight Gor Yeritsyan (18-1, 14 KOs) returns to action in an eight-round bout against an opponent to be named. The Freddie Roach-trained Yeritsyan was scheduled to face Mylik Byrdsong who was tragically shot and killed Sunday night in Los Angeles. Byrdsong will be honored on October 26 with a ceremonial ten-count.

Other bouts:

Fast-rising super flyweight Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (7-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Angel ‘Rayito’ Mesa Morales (8-1-3, 6 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round bout.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov (9-0, 6 KOs) faces hard-hitting veteran Eric ‘Pantera’ Robles (10-4, 9 KOs) over eight rounds.

Female fan favorite ‘Right Hook’ Roxy Verduzco, (2-0) will face TBA in a scheduled women’s six rounder.

Undefeated Lupe ‘The Baby Faced Assassin’ Medina, (7-0, 2 KOs) looks to stay perfect against Katherine Lindenmuth, (6-3, 2 KOs) over six rounds.

Also seeing action in separate bouts are featherweight Abel Mejia, (5-0, 4 KOs), bantamweight Adan Palma, (9-0, 5 KOs), and super featherweight Adan Palma, (2-0, 1 KOs).