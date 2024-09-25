Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King is working with the WBC and Three Lions Promotions to get a new date for the WBC cruiserweight title match between Noel Mikaelian and Ryan Rozicki.
King, 93, who has recently suffered some health setbacks, wants to let all his friends and boxing fans know that he is doing fine at his home in Palm Beach County.
“Tell everyone I am doing fine and I love Mike Tyson,” said King.
‘I love Mike Tyson.’ Of course, you do. You played the race card and he fell for it (by signing with you) and his career – although very good – did not achieve the heights it should have. Nice.
– News flash: Mike Tyson does not love you…..
“I love Mike Tyson”….Translation – “I still dream everyday about once again screwing Mike Tyson out of millions of dollars while making myself super wealthy!”.
If he’s saying he loves Mike Tyson he’s trying to make things right with God. We’ll be seeing kings obituary soon!
Good insight, Rob. Mr. Only in America is reaching out to those he scammed over the years with Tyson being here s biggest victim.
No way. He’s trying to get in on that Tyson money
It’s a very funny way how some people express love. Don steals from the people he claims to support. And he’s committed manslaughter a time or so. He’s not his brothers keeper, nor a fighters protector.
I wonder what kind of shape DKP is in without DK. Bob Arum is just as old but I don’t think Bob is actually running the day to day operations of Top Rank and I don’t think he has for awhile now (I think Todd DuBoef does)… I actually think Don King DOES still run DKP and when he’s gone, it will go with him.
What exactly was the reason for the postponement? It’s odd that the article doesn’t give any insight into why.