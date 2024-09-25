Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King is working with the WBC and Three Lions Promotions to get a new date for the WBC cruiserweight title match between Noel Mikaelian and Ryan Rozicki.

King, 93, who has recently suffered some health setbacks, wants to let all his friends and boxing fans know that he is doing fine at his home in Palm Beach County.

“Tell everyone I am doing fine and I love Mike Tyson,” said King.