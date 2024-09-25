Former WBO champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) held a virtual press conference Tuesday before he challenges unbeaten IBF super welterweight world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) in the main event on Prime Video action Saturday, October 19 from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the highlights…

“This is another big opportunity for me to come back to the U.S. in front of a big audience and fight for another world title. I can’t wait to grab the opportunity with both hands.

“I’m bringing the heat. Hopefully he doesn’t take a step back, because everyone knows my style. Hopefully there’s less blood from me this fight, but we’re definitely going to bring the fans a fight to remember.

“I’m feeling great and all cleared from the cut in my last fight. I was ready to get back in the ring, because I like to keep myself busy. That’s what I’m all about.

“There was plenty to learn from my last fight. It was a close one. We definitely put on a show and gave the fans bang for their buck. That’s what boxing is all about.

“I had to reset and put emotions aside when the cut happened. It is what it is, we had to move on. Now I’m fighting for the world title and that’s all that’s on my mind right now.

“I have no fear. It doesn’t exist in my bloodstream at all. I just want the biggest and best challenges out there. Whoever the ‘bad guy’ is, I want them fed to me.

“I haven’t watched too much of Bakhram. I know that when he gets hit, he comes at you more. That can be a hard style. He’s got that dog in him. But I believe in my abilities and everything is going according to plan. Nothing is supposed to be easy on the road to the top. There’s no such thing as an easy fight. You have to go through the fire.

“This division is red hot. There’s a lot of big matchups to be made. When you think about all the great fighters, there’s going to be a lot of exciting fights and I can’t wait to be a part of them.

“The Aussie fans are the ones who put me into this position. When I go into the ring I feel like I have the whole country behind me. It means a lot to me.

“I’m not satisfied at the moment, because there’s a long way to go that I want to reach. We’re still at the bottom level right now.”