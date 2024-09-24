All Star Boxing is back on the beautiful Island of Puerto Rico, joining forces with Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment to air a live boxing show from Coliseo Marcelo Trujillo in Humacao. The event billed “WBO Night of Champions” will be held on Wednesday October 30th as part of the activities of the 37th WBO Annual Convention.

The evening’s event is headlined by Humacao’s favorite fighter, former WBO interim jr flyweight champion and #7 ranked Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (12-4, 9 KOs) will face world-ranked WBA #7, WBO #13 Azael “Candelilla” Villar (21-3-4, 15 KOs) of Panama City, Panama in a 10-round clash for the vacant WBO International belt.

The Co-Main event features another Puerto Rican contender, Juan Carlos “El Indio” Camacho (17-1, 8 KOs) defending his WBO/NABO flyweight belt against former title challenger Jayson “The Smasher” Mama (20-1 10 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines in a 10 round clash.