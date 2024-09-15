By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated contender Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo pressed forward from the opening bell and landed the harder shots. Berlanga fought cautiously early on. In round three, Canelo dropped Berlanga with a left hook. Berlanga survived the round. Things heated up in round five when both fighters were warned for low blows. Berlanga had some success with his jab, with Canelo connecting with the harder shots. in round eight, Canelo started punishing Berlanga for the rest of the way. Scores were 117-110, 118-109, 118-109. Fifth straight decision win for Canelo.
so predictable. not sure how anyone pays for this crap… this should be on free tv
the whiners and haters are bitter. I mean, if you can’t stand Canelo being the best, DON’T WATCH. DON’T COMMENT.
He’s not the best. He’s good, but not the best. The best fights the best at their weight class, he chose not to. He didn’t even fight the second best and hasn’t since he fought plant a couple years ago. Don’t watch don’t comment? No I want to watch and will comment every single time until canelo faces either benavidez or even morrell. Unless, he actually gets the winner of bivol/beterbiev too. Where I will be rooting for him to lose. Shrimp!
He is fighting his mandatory’s.. isn’t he? Yes he didn’t fight Benavidez but he has fought the best of the best throughout his great boxing career.. remember, Canelo started his boxing career at 140lb and has moved up all the way to 175lbs.. not many do that. Benavidez barely moved up in weight not so long ago. Beterbiev and Bivol haven’t moved up in weight, Golovkin fought his whole career at 160lbs with the exception of that fight at 168lbs with Canelo… Dare to be great is what Canelo has been doing…. RESPECT !!
Canelo did a good fight for to be in decline in his career
Berlanga did a great job for to be young and lack of experience …very strong fighter
Same script as always, one knock down, opponents just dont throw enough punches like they usually do and Canelo gassed at the end and cant KO opponents. years ago I stopped paying for Canelo fights.
I am deeply curious about Berlanga’s fight night weight because it looked like fighters from different weight classes (Canelo/168 and Berlanga/200).
Berlanga better thank his lucky stars for packing extra weight on fight night or else Canelo would have knocked Berlanga to Brooklyn.
I am glad Canelo shipped Berlanga back to NYC with an “L” on his forehead, although I preferred to see a “KO” on Berlanga’s forehead.
I too though Canelo was going to knock him out and he really dominated Berlanga so bad that one of the announcers was concerned for Berlanga’s health and though they should consider stopping the fight. Canelo was hitting him with everything. Berlanga’s trainer even asked him if he was okay are you awake heading into the later rounds. Even he was thinking about it. Canelo didn’t get the KO but that’s okay. You aren’t going to knock everyone out. It’s boxing you have 12 rounds to win the fight. Canelo showed up went to work and did what he’s suppose to do. But the interesting thing was how much weight Berlanga re-hydrated to on fight night “200lbs? the man showed up as a Heavyweight and still got his ass dominated. This is why Canelo is the best.
Im gona check the numbers bit if im not mistaken with this fight canelo reached Ricardo finito” lopez with 26 title fights and is 5 title fights away from Julio Cesar Chavez with 31
And I think Julio Cesar chavez and Muhammad Ali are the 2 fighters with most title fights disputed with 37 each
Again….i gotta check it out because my memory is not good anymore after covid
Ali didn’t have 37…. He didn’t even reach 30.
I don’t know why I had in my mind that Ali had fought 37 title fights
And today canelo also reached Floyd Mayweather with 26 title fights won
This should have been an easy ko..Berlanga has zero boxing iq…the odds went from canelo -300 to -250 in one day for stoppage win…big money hit decision day of fight.
Needs to fight Benavidez. What is he waiting for?
He will never fight Benavidez.
Canelo seem to slow down a bit, but still dangerous. He looks frustrated towards the later rounds. Berlanga did good but didn’t engage much.
So glad this fight was free online. Another boring distance fight for Canelo, 5 yhears without a stoppage and still terrified of David Benavidez…
This is why Canelo avoids Benavidez, Berlanga is very amateur and lasted 12 props to him, if Canelo fights Bivol again or Beterbiev it’s over
Well pushing canelo to 175 lbs is asking too much
Canelo will DESTROY Crawford if that fight ever happens. Please, brothers and sisters, DON’T BUY THE FIGHT~
zzzzzz – is the ” fight ” over ? the usual ” $cript ” ? of course .
its getting old .