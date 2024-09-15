By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated contender Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo pressed forward from the opening bell and landed the harder shots. Berlanga fought cautiously early on. In round three, Canelo dropped Berlanga with a left hook. Berlanga survived the round. Things heated up in round five when both fighters were warned for low blows. Berlanga had some success with his jab, with Canelo connecting with the harder shots. in round eight, Canelo started punishing Berlanga for the rest of the way. Scores were 117-110, 118-109, 118-109. Fifth straight decision win for Canelo.