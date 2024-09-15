Canelo Alvarez post-fight comments…
- “I did good. Now what are they gonna say? They said I don’t fight young fighters. They always talk, but I’m the best fighter in the world.”
- “I got a little angry with his tactics, but I’m Mexican man. It means a lot to fight on this day. It’s an honor to represent my country on this day.”
- “My experience and my talent was the difference. It’s about hard work and intelligence. It’s everything together. If you have talent, you need discipline as well.”
- “When I knocked him down, I wanted to fight smart. I listened to Eddy Reynoso, boxed and gave a great show for my people.”
- “A lot of people say we can’t, but we can. Las Vegas is like a second home for Mexicans. We are warriors and we never give up.”
- “I’m going to rest and then I’m going to decide what’s next.”
