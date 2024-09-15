September 15, 2024
Boxing News

Canelo: I’m the best fighter in the world

Canelo Alvarez post-fight comments…

  • “I did good. Now what are they gonna say? They said I don’t fight young fighters. They always talk, but I’m the best fighter in the world.”
  • “I got a little angry with his tactics, but I’m Mexican man. It means a lot to fight on this day. It’s an honor to represent my country on this day.”
  • “My experience and my talent was the difference. It’s about hard work and intelligence. It’s everything together. If you have talent, you need discipline as well.”
  • “When I knocked him down, I wanted to fight smart. I listened to Eddy Reynoso, boxed and gave a great show for my people.”
  • “A lot of people say we can’t, but we can. Las Vegas is like a second home for Mexicans. We are warriors and we never give up.”
  • “I’m going to rest and then I’m going to decide what’s next.”
Lara / Plant Post-Fight Press Conference
Canelo dominates Berlanga, retains world titles

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • My top 10 is:

    1 usyk -inoue
    2 inoue -usyk
    3 tank davis
    4 canelo -crawford
    5 crawford -canelo
    6 betterbiev
    7 bivol
    8 benavides
    9 bam bam
    10 nakatani

    Honorific mention or number 11
    Camaron zepeda

    Reply

  • From 11 to 20

    11 ennis
    12 lomachenko
    13 Zepeda
    14 Ryan
    15 Teófimo
    16 shakur
    17 Haney
    18 morrel
    19 mbili
    20 Jaime Munguía

    Reply
    • >