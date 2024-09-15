Canelo: I’m the best fighter in the world Canelo Alvarez post-fight comments… “I did good. Now what are they gonna say? They said I don’t fight young fighters. They always talk, but I’m the best fighter in the world.”

“I got a little angry with his tactics, but I’m Mexican man. It means a lot to fight on this day. It’s an honor to represent my country on this day.”

“My experience and my talent was the difference. It’s about hard work and intelligence. It’s everything together. If you have talent, you need discipline as well.”

“When I knocked him down, I wanted to fight smart. I listened to Eddy Reynoso, boxed and gave a great show for my people.”

“A lot of people say we can’t, but we can. Las Vegas is like a second home for Mexicans. We are warriors and we never give up.”

“I’m going to rest and then I’m going to decide what’s next.” Lara / Plant Post-Fight Press Conference Canelo dominates Berlanga, retains world titles Like this: Like Loading...

