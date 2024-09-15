By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBA middleweight world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (31-3-3, 19KO’s) of Miami by way of Guantanamo, Cuba retained his title as he stopped two-division world champion Philadelphia’s Danny “Swift” García (37-4, 21 KO’s) in the ninth round in the Canelo-Berlanga co-feature on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Feeling each other out in the opening round, Garcia countered and waited for openings as the southpaw Lara stuck the right jab. Working patiently in the second and third round Lara and Garcia continued to figure each other out as they began drawing whisltes from the crowd. It was still a strategic fight on the part of Lara and Garcia in the fourth but Garcia began pressing late in the round as Lara shot the straight left.
There seemed to be a lack of offense heading to the fifth as Garcia and Lara boxed a chess match. Halfways into the fight in the sixth, Garcia stalked as Lara kept his distance. Not much action halfway through as Garcia and Lara continued to box in the seventh. Not really much offense as the fight headed to the eighth Lara and Garcia attempted to disect one another as they continued to box conservatively.
However in the ninth, Lara connected on Garcia with a straight left and scoring a knockdown at the end of the round. Garcia walked backed to his corner as his father and trainer Angel Garcia told the referee his son had seen enough as referee Thomas Taylor stopped the fight at the end of the round.
García hang up the gloves please
Was this rigged (from garcia side)?
What do you guys think?
Two fights in four years reflect the inactivity that PBC prescribes to his boxers, as well as why some left to find better opportunities with other promoters.It is a shame that Canelo refuses to accept that Golden Boy made him what he is now and dares to mention that PBC could have been a better alternative for him, while no boxer under PBC has ever reached nor even a small percentage of his success, even being more talented than him like Erroll Spence.
predictable. but even easier than I thought
It appears as though Danny private signaled [ his father ] to stop the fight. As Danny walks over to sit on his stool [ Dad ] immediately [ wipes his neck ] to signal “enough.” Why Danny didn’t protest? It appears it may have been a pre-planned private communication (signal). Not a good look at all.
Boxing dads trying to juice a little extra money out of their offspring, what do they care, they’ll be gone when their son is walking around punchy and slurred.
When I saw Garcia catch a knock down, I knew it was time for him to retire.
Thanks for the boxing performances, Danny Garcia.
Very economical fight, the punch that dropped Garcia at the end of the 9th round appeared to graze him. I feel Garcia didn’t want to be there and his father didn’t allow him to continue.
Lara still with good command of the distance didn’t impress me
This was completely out of character for Garcia. Gotta wonder was there a injury? His mental health? I know inactivity played a role too.
I was looking forward to this fight and I liked the chess game that was played out in front of me.
It was a fight between their jabs. Garcia had a lot of trouble getting past Lara’s right hand with his jab. Garcia’s jab was more or less totally neutralized by Lara. Garcia’s answers were combinations that he had some but not great success with.
Lara read Garcia and responded with precision and timing in an impressive manner with his jab.
I thought Lara looked sharp. He was in mental control all night I think. Garcia was disarmed little by little boxing wise and not least mentally.
Hats off! Congratulations Lara for a well executed fight!