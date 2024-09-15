By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) returned to the ring as he scored a spectacular ninth round knockout handing Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona his first defeat in a wild fight for the vacant WBA interim super middleweight title on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was a slow first round but things got started in the second as McCumby connected with the left hook numerous times and appeared to stagger Plan in the second. Prompting McCumby to shake and rattle at the end of the round. McCumby showboated in the third and was fighting with more confidence as he outworked Plant. McCumby sent Plant to the canvas in the fourth.

Exchanging in the pocket on the inside, Plant and McCumby worked one another in the fifth. Things got interesting at the halfway mark as Plant pinned McCumby on the ropes to begin the sixth and landed solid. Plant returned to the favor as he began to showboat as the momentum was in his favor. Countering effectively, Plant worked McCumby to begin the seventh but McCumby fought him off and held his own in closing the round. The momentum appeared to be going in Plant’s favor as he worked McCumby in the eighth.

In the ninth, Plant had McCumby up against the ropes and connected with a series of combinations. following up and landing a series of crushing right hands as McCumby appeared to be fading, Plant went in for the close as he sent McCumby to the canvas as the referee Alan Huggins was stepped in to wave it off at 2:59 of the ninth.