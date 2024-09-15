By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) returned to the ring as he scored a spectacular ninth round knockout handing Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona his first defeat in a wild fight for the vacant WBA interim super middleweight title on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It was a slow first round but things got started in the second as McCumby connected with the left hook numerous times and appeared to stagger Plan in the second. Prompting McCumby to shake and rattle at the end of the round. McCumby showboated in the third and was fighting with more confidence as he outworked Plant. McCumby sent Plant to the canvas in the fourth.
Exchanging in the pocket on the inside, Plant and McCumby worked one another in the fifth. Things got interesting at the halfway mark as Plant pinned McCumby on the ropes to begin the sixth and landed solid. Plant returned to the favor as he began to showboat as the momentum was in his favor. Countering effectively, Plant worked McCumby to begin the seventh but McCumby fought him off and held his own in closing the round. The momentum appeared to be going in Plant’s favor as he worked McCumby in the eighth.
In the ninth, Plant had McCumby up against the ropes and connected with a series of combinations. following up and landing a series of crushing right hands as McCumby appeared to be fading, Plant went in for the close as he sent McCumby to the canvas as the referee Alan Huggins was stepped in to wave it off at 2:59 of the ninth.
Good win for Caleb , I think the difference was the level of competitions between Caleb and Trevor. Last 3 to 4 rounds were all for Caleb with little offensive from Trevor
Great fight between proper fighters.
Decent win for Plant but he nearly got knocked out. Plant doesn’t have the chin to take on anyone one above him.
Hmmm….he boxed well vs Benavidez.
Trevor was doing a good job but he made the mistake of stand against the ropes and then Caleb started connecting a lot and taking Trevor air out his lungs
Brave performance from untested Trevor, at the end Plant had more experience.
Simple, but accurate. McCumby got the better of it early and thought it was in the bag. Plant showed no fear. Both guys improved their stock.
good for Plant
Wow, I always wondered if Plant was capable of fighting in a phone booth. Plant realized he was having some problems fighting on the outside because of McCumby’s height, range, hand speed and punching power. In response, Plant stepped in the phone booth to crowd McCumby’s offense and to open his offense in range – smart move.
A nice fight, and I look forward to seeing McCumby in a future fight. Maybe Plant and Pacheco can give it a scrap.
Plants opponent had a mullet.
Clearly shows Plant is not at the top level in the division. He was basically beaten up then got lucky when the other guy completely gassed. Plant should go back to sucker-slapping other boxers backstage for his Instagram cred.
Very little offensive from both.
Great win for Plant!!! I had a feeling he’d be going for the stoppage.