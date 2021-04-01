The beat goes on. Now it looks like the “Baby-Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera will come out of retirement for a fight on June 11 at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, California. The 47-year-old Barrera last fought in 2011. There is talk of a Barrera-Morales PPV exhibition match later in the year.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.