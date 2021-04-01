Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan tells Fightnews.com® about the time he introduced Muhammad Ali to the legendary football coach Don Shula. Shula was the winningest coach in National Football League (NFL) history, best known for his 26 seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, leading them to two Super Bowl victories, including the only perfect season in NFL history in 1972.

Colonel Bob Sheridan: “I was the radio announcer for that team. I have a ring from that undefeated team. I don’t know how much it’s worth but it’s worth a lot more than my diamond ring.

“I brought Don Shula over to meet Muhammad Ali one time. Don, like a typical football coach, said ‘Boy would I like to have this athlete for my football team. His movement. His hands.’ That’s how Shula reacted after meeting Muhammad Ali.

“The greatest football coach in the history of the National Football League only had one thing to say about Muhammad Ali. ‘Boy – I wish I had him for my football team.'”