With Devis Boschiero out of the picture with Covid-19 for the April 16 event promoted behind closed doors at Allianz Cloud in Milan by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN and streamed live by DAZN, Ukraine’s Vladislav Melnyk (13-3 with 8 KOs) will challenge Belgian Francesco Patera (23-3 with 8 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title.

The change doesn’t bother Patera who is a former Belgian and two-time European lightweight champion.

Francesco, did you see Melnyk’s fights?

“Only after Opi Since 82 told me that he would have taken Boschiero’s place. Melnyk is similar to Boschiero: he moves forward and throws many punches. I was ready for Boschiero and therefore I’m ready for Melnyk. I trained at GMG Gym in Liege, as usual, but I also went to Bruxelles to spar with pro fighters.”

Are you sure to win?

“Of course, I am 27 years old and I want the big fights against world famous opponents. To get them I must beat Melnyk and win the WBC Silver title.”

Like you said, you are only 27 years old, but you have been in the gym for 14 years and a pro fighter for over 8 years. For how long do you plan to keep on fighting?

“I take my profession seriously and that means being in top shape, being motivated to go to the gym every day, to follow the diet, to get in the ring and fight. The day I am not motivated anymore I will quit.”

* * *

The rest of the show stays the same. In the main event, Fabio Turchi (18-1 with 13 KOs) will challenge French champion Dylan Bregeon (11-0-1 with 3 KOs) for the vacant European Union cruiserweight belt on the 12 rounds distance. Undefeated super middleweights Ivan Zucco (12-0 with 10 KOs) and Luca Capuano (11-0 with 2 KOs) will fight for the vacant Italian title on the 10 rounds distance. Super lightweight Armando Casamonica (1-0) will face Davide Calì. European Union featherweight champion Mauro Forte (14-0-1 with 5 KOs) will fight Nicaragua’s Cristian Narvaez in a non-title affair. Also in action, talented super welterweight Samuel Nmomah (14-0 with 4 KOs) and former European Union flyweight champion Mohammed Obbadi (21-1 with 13 KOs). Their opponents will be announced soon.

