By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Both WBO #1 rated light middleweight Tim Tszyu and his manager Glen Jennings commented on Tszyu’s impressive win over world-rated Kevin Hogan, as well as his future plans.

Tim Tszyu: “I thought he would last a bit longer. I slowly started picking it up. It was a mixture of body and head punches. The headshot dropped him. He was feeling every shot and going downhill. It was just a matter of time.

“You break people down physically and mentally when you attack the body. I did it with Jeff Horn. I have a lot of different punches in my arsenal. I was happy with the result. I wasn’t worried about the cut eye that was from a head clash in round two. I couldn’t care less about that. This is boxing not dancing.

“The crowd was insane. Not many boxers get to experience such an atmosphere. Round one I was a bit too excited. But in rounds two and three I was able to slow it down. Not rush and pick my shots.

“We aren’t in a rush for a world title shot but I know that I can compete with the big boys. It took Charlo seven rounds to stop Hogan and I did it in five. I want international fights and be recognized globally. I want the big names. I’m not satisfied yet. My dad was undisputed champion for ten years. What have I done? Give me a few years. I have a long way to go. I spoke to my dad tonight. He was pretty happy. He was on a television channel in Russia. I could tell he was happy.”

Glen Jennings, Tszyu’s Manager: “In a perfect world, we would love the straps. We aren’t concerned about any of the big names. Tim once again has shown – though plenty will say- we are not at the right level. He keeps winning. They know overseas where Timmy is at.

“The next stage for us is to plant him over there and show his style to the American market. Very quickly Tim Tszyu’s name will be on the world stage. If it ends up Charlo and Castano having it out and Charlo wins – Timmy will be mandatory for Charlo. That will be a unification bout for all the straps. It’s a political game. We will see where it all falls. We will stay busy regardless. We will be working from tomorrow on securing his next fight. Our plan will be to look at some quality international opponents and going forward we will do our best to bring those opponents to Australia

“We don’t necessarily want to go to the USA and fight in an empty studio. We will be moving onward and upward. Everything is on the open market for us. We are going to see how the dominoes fall. Tim has proven once again tonight he is a special athlete. He is 18 and 0. The numbers tell the story.”