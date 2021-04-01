Former world champion Sergey Lipinets shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis in a 12-round battle that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, April 10 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Sergey Lipinets: “I’m not sure why people say Ennis is avoided. On this level, nobody is afraid of anybody. I took this fight because I recognize that he’s one of the best welterweights out there, and I believe that when I beat him, it’ll put me in the mix for another championship fight. After this fight, the champions in this division are going to have to face me.

“Training is going really well. This is probably my hardest training camp ever. We’re training for Ennis’ physical abilities because we know he’s the full package as a fighter. He’s an up-and-comer with a lot on the line against me. So I’m really pushing myself. I’ve had to spar some really diverse fighters because Ennis does a lot of different things in the ring and he can switch up stances and styles. We’ve had some rigorous sparring sessions.

“Working with Coach Goossen is a great fit for me. He’s making it so that the things we’re working on are like second nature to me. It’s lots of work on combinations and throwing punches from different angles. Personality-wise we’re on the same page too, so we get along great, but he still pushes me.”