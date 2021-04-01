Former world champion Sergey Lipinets shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis in a 12-round battle that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, April 10 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Sergey Lipinets: “I’m not sure why people say Ennis is avoided. On this level, nobody is afraid of anybody. I took this fight because I recognize that he’s one of the best welterweights out there, and I believe that when I beat him, it’ll put me in the mix for another championship fight. After this fight, the champions in this division are going to have to face me.
“Training is going really well. This is probably my hardest training camp ever. We’re training for Ennis’ physical abilities because we know he’s the full package as a fighter. He’s an up-and-comer with a lot on the line against me. So I’m really pushing myself. I’ve had to spar some really diverse fighters because Ennis does a lot of different things in the ring and he can switch up stances and styles. We’ve had some rigorous sparring sessions.
“Working with Coach Goossen is a great fit for me. He’s making it so that the things we’re working on are like second nature to me. It’s lots of work on combinations and throwing punches from different angles. Personality-wise we’re on the same page too, so we get along great, but he still pushes me.”
Amen Sergey, although I’m sure there are cases where a boxers team isn’t too keen on fighting someone who won’t add to their fighters reputation, but could spoil their records
Think about someone like Mike Hunter. A slow, hard hitting 250 pound top rated HW could be made to look pretty bad by a fast and skilled smaller guy like Hunter, and a win over Hunter doesn’t help their goal of a big money fight against AJ or Fury, which is the ultimate goal.
Its easy for him to say, he has nothing to lose: 1 Sergey Lipinets is 32 and nobody is beating down his door to give him a title shot. 2 His 0 is gone, lost against Micky G for a title, and 3 likely only a few years left in the sport.
Boots is the name that none of the top Welters want to mention. He’s the new Hopkins, Rigo, Spence, etc.
I like Lipinets style and happy to see him mixed in with anybody in the division.
I am looking forward to this fight, and I hope Ennis gets a decent/good test while receiving constant pressure from Lipinets. I want to see if Ennis will show discomfort by holding Lipinets.