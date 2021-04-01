Ring City USA will host its next live event from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. on Thursday, April 22. The event will be headlined by their first ever heavyweight main event when Jermaine Franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) and Stephan Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs) meet in a ten-round fight.
Ring City had previously announced on-air that their next show would be April 8 between unbeaten super welterweight Charles Conwell (14-0, 11 KOs) and Ivan “The Volk” Golub (19-1, 15 KOs). Apparently, that bout is postponed or off.
I like fights like this and Michael Coffie – Darmani Rock, I wish they would do them more. In this case, they’re both pretty young for heavyweights, the winner takes a nice step forward and the loser has enough time on his side to rebuild.
I think Jelena Mrdjenovich is on this card as well.