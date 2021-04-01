Ring City USA will host its next live event from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. on Thursday, April 22. The event will be headlined by their first ever heavyweight main event when Jermaine Franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) and Stephan Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs) meet in a ten-round fight.

Ring City had previously announced on-air that their next show would be April 8 between unbeaten super welterweight Charles Conwell (14-0, 11 KOs) and Ivan “The Volk” Golub (19-1, 15 KOs). Apparently, that bout is postponed or off.