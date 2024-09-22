By Boxing Bob Newman

WBC strawweight champion Melvin Jerusalem easily retained his title Sunday evening, with a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision over Mexico’s Luis Castillo, in front of a partisan crowd at Mandaluyong City College, Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

It looked as if it was going to be a short night when Jerusalem sent Castillo crashing to the canvas with a straight right in the very first round. Castillo beat the count with 15 seconds left and managed to survive the round.

It was easy going the rest of the way, although Jerusalem could not capitalize and finish his foe. He makes his first defense a successful one, moving to 23-3, 12 KOs. Castillo falls from the ranks of the undefeated, dropping to 21-1-1, 13 KOs.

This is Jerusalem’s second title reign at 105 lbs. Last year he briefly held the WBO crown, losing in his first defense to current champ Oscar Collazo.