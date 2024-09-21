IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) dropped Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) four times before a record 96,000 fight fans at Wembley Stadium in London. Dubois came out aggressively and dropped Joshua at the end of the first round with an overhand right. Dubois continued to work over Joshua in round two. Dubois floored Joshua again at the end of round three. Joshua down again early in round four but survived. In round five, Joshua rocked Dubois, but then was caught and floored again for the count. Time was :59. Joshua was a 5:1 favorite.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Wow!
I did NOT see that coming. What a monster performance by Dubois. Total dominance. AJ couldn’t handle the shots from early in round one until he got laid out.
Mad respect for Dubois
Well I DID see it coming and predicted it in the article entitled Dubois-Joshua Final Press Conference but got all thumbs down. Grandpa Josh has got to go.
Here’s my spontaneous top 10
Champ – Usyk
1. Fury
2. Dubois
3. Parker
4. Kabayel
5. Zhang
6. Bakole
7. Joshua
8. Hrgovic
9. Ajagba
10. Stretching on this one… Hunter? Wallin? Sanchez? Your guess is as good as mine.
10: What about the new kid in town, Itauma?
Perhaps… could use a notable win. The talent is there, for sure.
No Ruiz?
Def no. Lost his last fight and gifted a draw against a guy who is nowhere near top 10. Hasn’t beaten anyone near the top 10 in years.
I’d say all the guys from 2-8 in my rankings are all right there. They’re all very close.
I didn’t see that one coming and neither did AJ. Man congratulations to Dubois, he is The Miracle Man or even The New Cinderella Man.
Dubois on his A-game with speed and accuracy. AJ like Fury at times. Both have to grab and hold when in danger.
Congrats to Dubois! He looked better than ever. Not sure about Joshua’s game plan with the chin way up and hands down. He didn’t even clinch properly.
I think he ate the power early in the fight and abandoned his whole plan. No jabs, no working behind a jab, and the fundamentals went out the window. The adage applies, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.
Go from being someone labelled a quitter to this! Well done Dubois!
What can you say? DDD blasted AJ and I did not see it coming.
Dubois just finally murdered joshuas career! No point on joshua to continue fighting elites! Wilder vs joshua, maybe in the battle of the burntout as a fairwell bout from both! This was more than an easy walk to the park for Dubois! That was one hell of a career ending beating for joshua!
awesome. good for DuBois. nice to see change in the hvwt division.. Hopefully NO rematch clause.
lets see the hvwt division move forward.
Great job by Dubois, his jab was great. Good for him for overcoming adversity in his career and coming back better.
Terrible job by the ref. He warned Dubois 20 plus times, Joshua none. He was acting like he had money on Joshua.
Dean, 100% agree on the referee. Even if you’re an AJ fan he did a disservice by missing a knockdown. The head warning was RIDICULOUS! AJ grabs and that’s where Dubois’s head lands. I felt like he was in Hearn’s pocket! (Just to be clear, I’m not saying Hearn would do that, only that it was that slanted imo).
– Go Daniel Dubois, go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
NO immediate rematch please. Hopefully NO rematch clause at all.
lets see the hvwt division move forward
I totally agree. Anyone mentioning a rematch should be charged with treason and threat to civilization. Really
I agree, no unfinished business here. That was a clear statement.
I would rather a rematch than 6 months of inactivity while Dubois waits for the true Championship to be decided. Why not see it again? Besides Fury or Usyk, who could he make as much money fighting . Seriously, what HW really is making the fans drool at the possibility?
Anderson losing is truly a shame now, because that could have been pretty marketable.
There IS a rematch clause.
Does IBF accommodate rematch clause?
OMG! Who would’ve thought that! Okay, I was wrong, now I’m gonna eat my words lol!
No excuses, joshua was done after the first round! The exessive holding kept him on his feet! It was just a matter of time before the boom shacka lacka bombastick hitta quitta KO came!
Good win for DuBois. Ref was incompetent. Didn’t count the KD when Joshua’s hands hit the canvas and waved the fight off in the fourth and then let it continue.
AJ couldn’t handle Daniel power.
Dubois dropped AJ in the 1st, 3rd, 4th & 5th.
In the 5th AJ buzzed Daniel and went for the kill, that was his biggest mistake since Daniel is a warrior.
AJ admitted after the loss that he made mistakes and Daniel was faster
I had a feeling this would happen but didn’t expect Dubois to come out with fire like that. They said it was like Hagler/Hearns. I saw a slower pace but for heavyweights it was the equivalent 🙂
AJ has always been overrated, because of his size and build.
AJs last 3 opponents were gifts to bring his career back and people are surprised he was knocked out? Really?
Best $20 PPV ever! Just as AJ looked like he had Dubois teed up, BOOM! Fun fight!
Ouch, thought Aj in 5. It felt like Dubois punched me in the face too. AJ wants to use his rematch? Best he move on from this.
DDD thanks for the 332.00 bucks, AJ’S chin was my deciding choice.
Boxing can be so unpredictable, that’s what makes it the sport it is. Dubois looked like a quitter just a while ago against Joyce. Now Dubois is right up there. Joyce destroyed Parker, but now Parker is far ahead of Joyce. Fury was said to be too big and too skilled for Usyk, and so on and on.
Told you so!!
The ref did his best to protect AJ. What were the warnings about?!
Brilliant from DDD!
A little surprised but I shouldn’t be. Joshua looked like garbage against Franklin and Helenius, Wallin’s career highlight was cutting Fury, and Ngannou was a rank amateur who, like Wallin, had his biggest highlight against Fury.
Conversely, DuBois – who was beating Joyce until the eye became far too damaged – fought his way back up, got off the floor three times to stop Lerena, actually gave Usyk more trouble than AJ did in spots, then beat the crap out of Miller (who would have beaten Joshua had he not gotten popped for every drug known to man) and Hrgovic. DuBois can punch and he does have heart.
Let’s face it gang, as much as Wilder sucked – and he truly sucked – he would have kayoed AJ. Jjoshua has no punch resistance. Hasn’t had any since Wlad dropped him in their fight. Wlad just never followed through.
I want to see Usyk vs Dubois!
Joshua’s eyes told the story during the refs instructions. I had hoped for a classic if Dubious could hold up to the early fire from AJ, but I didn’t expect a blowout. Dubious came in to win at all costs. All of his shots had heat behind them. I thought AJ turned things around at the end but he got a bit greedy and got caught by a picture perfect counter right. That was very close at the very end. Not sure about an immediate rematch. I’m sure AJ is concussed.
Dubois can fight just about anyone now. Maybe a fight with the other upset minded heavyweight: Joseph Parker.
As far as the fight that never happened, Wilder would have killed AJ as soon as that right would have landed and it would have, even if both were at their peak.
Guess the brutal KO of Francis 100% made Anthony believe he’s back on top form..
Well this was unexpected. Great win. AJ was there to be hit all night
AJ will no doubt change trainers again.
Here my top 5 Future prospect
1)Abdullah Mason
2)Hamzah Sheeraz
3)Bruce Carrington
4)Xander Zayas
5)Diego Pacheco
Correct. Out with the geezers, wheezers and grandpa’s.
Dubios is the best HW in the world imo. Joshua is totally shot but went out on his shield. Fury also should retire or he will get KTFO by Dubios. I guess Big bang Zhang can get his title shot before he turns 50. Usyk is an over acheiver but under sized and he has nothing left to prove.. Maybe a rematch w Dubios? Skill wise only Usyk & Kabayel are very sound – but Dubios is a front runner with very serious power & has a powerful jab.
I was never a big fan of Joshua because I never saw a boxing mean streak in him, and I was not confident about his chin. I was also not confident about his ability to fight f-ugly in the trenches (“with a smile and love for it”)
Time for Joshua to enjoy his retirement. I hope he has plenty of money in the bank, after sound financial strategies
Wow! Well, I think he’s proved he’s second tier at this point.
Did aj not train? Hands down the whole fight, seemed uninterested, gun shy? Sure didn’t expect this from him, props to Daniel, you beat a washed up fighter
After Usyk defeated Dubois: ” …Daniel, you will soon become a champion!”.
Crossroads: Joshua vs Wilder.