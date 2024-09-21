IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) dropped Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) four times before a record 96,000 fight fans at Wembley Stadium in London. Dubois came out aggressively and dropped Joshua at the end of the first round with an overhand right. Dubois continued to work over Joshua in round two. Dubois floored Joshua again at the end of round three. Joshua down again early in round four but survived. In round five, Joshua rocked Dubois, but then was caught and floored again for the count. Time was :59. Joshua was a 5:1 favorite.

