IBF super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace (23-1, 8 KOs) defeated former two-time featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) over twelve rounds with the IBF title not at stake. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 117-111 as Cacace successfully defended his IBO 130lb

Unbeaten WBO #1 light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) won by twelve round split decision over WBO #2 Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KO) in a clash for the vacant WBO interim 175lb world title. Buatsi dropped Hutchinson twice en route to a 115-110, 117-108 on two cards. Hutchinson, who also had a point deduction, was somehow up 113-112 on the third card.

WBO #2, IBF #5, WBC #12 super welterweight Josh Kelly (16-1-1, 8 KOs) struggled with unbeaten late replacement Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs), taking a 115-113, 115-114 and 114-114 majority decision.

EBU European middleweight champion Tyler Denny (20-2-3, 1 KO) blitzed Hamzah Sheeraz (20-1, 16 KOs) in two rounds.