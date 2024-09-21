IBF super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace (23-1, 8 KOs) defeated former two-time featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) over twelve rounds with the IBF title not at stake. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 117-111 as Cacace successfully defended his IBO 130lb
Unbeaten WBO #1 light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) won by twelve round split decision over WBO #2 Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KO) in a clash for the vacant WBO interim 175lb world title. Buatsi dropped Hutchinson twice en route to a 115-110, 117-108 on two cards. Hutchinson, who also had a point deduction, was somehow up 113-112 on the third card.
WBO #2, IBF #5, WBC #12 super welterweight Josh Kelly (16-1-1, 8 KOs) struggled with unbeaten late replacement Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs), taking a 115-113, 115-114 and 114-114 majority decision.
EBU European middleweight champion Tyler Denny (20-2-3, 1 KO) blitzed Hamzah Sheeraz (20-1, 16 KOs) in two rounds.
It’s Hamza Sheeraz who blitzed Denny here!!
Well that’s it for Joshua, now he gets to get knocked out by Fury. Hearns main meal ticket has been punched.
“EBU European middleweight champion Tyler Denny (20-2-3, 1 KO) blitzed Hamzah Sheeraz (20-1, 16 KOs) in two rounds.”
– Put the crack pipe down for 5 minutes and re-watch the fight.
– Denny was counted out at the end of the 2nd round…….
Congrats Denny, he made the 1 KO count
@danzeddy69 You’re joking, right?
Buatsi vs Hutchinson was a fun fight. I’m not sure what happened…is Hutchinson arriving as a contender and Buatsi was a little better or is Buatsi just not that good? Either way, I’d love to see it again.