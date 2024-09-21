WBC #2 super middleweight Jaime Munguia rebounded from May’s defeat to Canelo Alvarez with a 10th-round knockout Friday evening over the previously unbeaten Erik Bazinyan at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

“It was a fight I had to do intelligently,” said Munguia afterward. “He’s strong. He hits hard. So, we had to break him down and be careful with shots to the body. And in the 10th round, that’s when I decided to come out with everything. And that’s how we got the knockout.

“There are great things to come, great fights at 168 pounds. There’s Caleb Plant, {Edgar} Berlanga, Christian Mbilli. There are great fights, and we will give great wars as well.”