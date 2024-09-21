WBC #2, WBO #5, IBF #6, WBA #10 super middleweight Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round knockout against previously unbeaten WBO #2, WBA #4, WBC #7, IBF #7 Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in the 12-round main event on Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Munguia broke open a close fight in round ten with a barrage of shots that put Bazinyan down for the count. Time was 2:36.
In an interesting heavyweight bout, unbeaten Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (11-0, 10 KOs) stepped up in class to get a fifth round DQ win over veteran Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (28-12-4, 16 KOs). Torrez progressively broke down Dawejko. Dawejko was deducted two points and eventually disqualified for repeatedly losing his mouthpiece. Time was 2:02 in round five. The result ended Torrez’ 10-fight knockout streak.
Junior welterweight prospect Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) stopped spoiler Larry Fryers (13-7-1, 5 KOs) in round five. A straight left ended the beatdown. Vargas is the son of former world champion Fernando Vargas.
Munguia KOs Bazinyan in ten
Right and left body shots, then left to the face from Emiliano and stop counting
Someone from Probox please call Fryers and put him on your card. Matched against someone of his caliber and we would have a great fight as he never quits that’s for sure
– The Torrez / Dawejko fight was a major disappointment………….
That’s bullshit. Torrez should have been awarded the fight by TKO. That jerk kept spitting out his mouthpiece on purpose and the DQ ruined Torrez’s KO record. They should change the rules about that.
Looks like Richard Torrez Jr will be fighting Peter McNeeley in December.
BZO put up a better fight than expected. Definitely a good fight. The 168 weight class jockeying for position begins. Munguia vs. Mbilli? Plant vs. Mbilli? Pacheco vs any three of them? I wouldn’t mind seeing Mccumby vs. BZO.
Torrez fight was a disappointment big time, but torrez did show a different side.