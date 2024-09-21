September 20, 2024
Boxing Results

Munguia KOs Bazinyan in ten

WBC #2, WBO #5, IBF #6, WBA #10 super middleweight Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round knockout against previously unbeaten WBO #2, WBA #4, WBC #7, IBF #7 Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in the 12-round main event on Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Munguia broke open a close fight in round ten with a barrage of shots that put Bazinyan down for the count. Time was 2:36.

Jaime Munguia Vs Erik Bazinyan Action6
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In an interesting heavyweight bout, unbeaten Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (11-0, 10 KOs) stepped up in class to get a fifth round DQ win over veteran Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (28-12-4, 16 KOs). Torrez progressively broke down Dawejko. Dawejko was deducted two points and eventually disqualified for repeatedly losing his mouthpiece. Time was 2:02 in round five. The result ended Torrez’ 10-fight knockout streak.
Richard Torrez Jr Vs Joey Dawejko Action7
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Junior welterweight prospect Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) stopped spoiler Larry Fryers (13-7-1, 5 KOs) in round five. A straight left ended the beatdown. Vargas is the son of former world champion Fernando Vargas.
Emiliano Fernando Vargas Vs Larry Fryers Knockdown2
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Munguia: There are great things to come
Walsh KOs Runowski, remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Someone from Probox please call Fryers and put him on your card. Matched against someone of his caliber and we would have a great fight as he never quits that’s for sure

    Reply

  • That’s bullshit. Torrez should have been awarded the fight by TKO. That jerk kept spitting out his mouthpiece on purpose and the DQ ruined Torrez’s KO record. They should change the rules about that.

    Reply

  • BZO put up a better fight than expected. Definitely a good fight. The 168 weight class jockeying for position begins. Munguia vs. Mbilli? Plant vs. Mbilli? Pacheco vs any three of them? I wouldn’t mind seeing Mccumby vs. BZO.

    Reply
    • >