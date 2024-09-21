WBC #2, WBO #5, IBF #6, WBA #10 super middleweight Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round knockout against previously unbeaten WBO #2, WBA #4, WBC #7, IBF #7 Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in the 12-round main event on Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Munguia broke open a close fight in round ten with a barrage of shots that put Bazinyan down for the count. Time was 2:36.



In an interesting heavyweight bout, unbeaten Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (11-0, 10 KOs) stepped up in class to get a fifth round DQ win over veteran Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (28-12-4, 16 KOs). Torrez progressively broke down Dawejko. Dawejko was deducted two points and eventually disqualified for repeatedly losing his mouthpiece. Time was 2:02 in round five. The result ended Torrez’ 10-fight knockout streak.



Junior welterweight prospect Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) stopped spoiler Larry Fryers (13-7-1, 5 KOs) in round five. A straight left ended the beatdown. Vargas is the son of former world champion Fernando Vargas.



