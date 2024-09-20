Walsh KOs Runowski, remains unbeaten IBF #8, WBC #10 super welterweight “King” Callum Walsh (12-0, 10 KOs) made quick work of Przemyslaw Runowski (22-3-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. In round two, the fighters exchanged and a Walsh left hook dropped Runowski for the count, sending the large partison crowd home happy. It was the first time Walsh has fought as a professional in his native Ireland. Joshua heavier than Dubois Like this: Like Loading...

