IBF heavyweight champon Daniel Dubois weighed a few pounds less than former unified champion Anthony Joshua for their clash on Saturday at the sold out Wembley Stadium in London. Dubois weighed 248.6 lbs. while Joshua weighed 252.5.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Say what you will about AJ but that man is ALWAYS in fantastic shape. Noticing a lot of ppl starting to pick Dubois now, I don’t care who wins, but I think it’ll be a good fight.
Anybody notice that BoxRec has moved AJ to #1 and Usyk to #2 in HW division?