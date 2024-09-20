Joshua heavier than Dubois IBF heavyweight champon Daniel Dubois weighed a few pounds less than former unified champion Anthony Joshua for their clash on Saturday at the sold out Wembley Stadium in London. Dubois weighed 248.6 lbs. while Joshua weighed 252.5. Walsh KOs Runowski, remains unbeaten Boots and Bam headline in Philly Like this: Like Loading...

