September 20, 2024
Boxing News

Joshua heavier than Dubois

IBF heavyweight champon Daniel Dubois weighed a few pounds less than former unified champion Anthony Joshua for their clash on Saturday at the sold out Wembley Stadium in London. Dubois weighed 248.6 lbs. while Joshua weighed 252.5.

Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
  Say what you will about AJ but that man is ALWAYS in fantastic shape. Noticing a lot of ppl starting to pick Dubois now, I don't care who wins, but I think it'll be a good fight.

