On November 9, hometown hero Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (32-0 29 KOs) headlines at Philadephia’s Wells Fargo Center once again, defending his IBF welterweight title against Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs), live worldwide on DAZN.
In the co-feature, WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his world title against Pedro Guevara (42-4-1 22 KOs).
“I’m excited to be back headlining in my city again,” said Ennis. “I’m ready to continue dominating the division, making a big statement and showing everyone why I’m the best welterweight in the world…it’s time to have some fun, keep crushing whoever is in front of me, put on a beautiful, dominant, crushing performance in front of my family, friends and supporters, while defending and retaining my IBF world title in spectacular fashion. It’s time!”
You wish they both were fighting someone else (especially Ennis), but Boots & Bam on the same card is good stuff! Also really glad Gallo passed on his rematch clause and has chosen to move up to 118.