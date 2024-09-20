On November 9, hometown hero Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (32-0 29 KOs) headlines at Philadephia’s Wells Fargo Center once again, defending his IBF welterweight title against Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs), live worldwide on DAZN.

In the co-feature, WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his world title against Pedro Guevara (42-4-1 22 KOs).

“I’m excited to be back headlining in my city again,” said Ennis. “I’m ready to continue dominating the division, making a big statement and showing everyone why I’m the best welterweight in the world…it’s time to have some fun, keep crushing whoever is in front of me, put on a beautiful, dominant, crushing performance in front of my family, friends and supporters, while defending and retaining my IBF world title in spectacular fashion. It’s time!”