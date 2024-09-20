IBF #8 super middleweight Osleys ‘El Tornado’ Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) will defend his IBO title in a 12-round fight against undefeated IBF #11 Petro Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) on November 7 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal and broadcast live on Punchinggrace.com and ESPN+.

“Osleys Iglesias is on the fast track because, as seen in his recent performances, he has quickly proven that he is ready for the toughest challenges. Petro Ivanov is one of them. We’re bringing two ranked, undefeated, and hungry boxers into the same ring on November 7, and I won’t hide the fact that we’re aiming to make this an IBF eliminator bout,” revealed Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan.

Two-time world title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) will return in the co-main event against former interim world title challenger Diego Chaves (30-10-1, 24 KOs).

WBO International champion Leïla Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) will aim for a second title against WBC Silver 130 lb champion Edith Soledad Matthysse (19-16-1, 2 KOs). Dzmitry Asanau (8-0, 3 KOs), will face former world title contender Matias Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs) in another 10-round bout. Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) will fight for the 7th time this year against Argentine veteran Marcos Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs), while Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) and Jhon Orobio (11-0, 10 KOs) will also appear in 8-round bouts.