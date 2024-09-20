Kris Lawrence (Heavyweight Factory Promotions) presents pro boxing October 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. The 10 round main event will feature unbeaten former amateur standout and WBA #5 / WBC #12 world ranked middleweight Yoenli Hernandez (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba. Hernandez will take on unbeaten 6’3 prospect Bryce Henry(7-0, 5 KOs) of Florida. Hernandez is fresh off of his spectacular knockout on the undercard of Canelo/Berlanga last weekend.

Aso in action, unbeaten Armando Martinez Rabi (11-0, 10 KOs) of Miamia by way of Cuba will take on D’Angelo Keyes (18-4, 11 KOs) in a 10 round lightweight bout.

Montaser Aboughaly(3-0, 1 KO), Maximiliano Mussio (3-0, 3 KOs), Yan Marcos (11-0, 7 KOs), and Aaron Aponte (9-2-1, 2 KOs) will all square off in separate bouts.