Weights from Bethlehem, PA James Bernadin 136.7 vs. Matt Conway 134

(PA. State Lightweight Title) Euri Cedeno 161.3 vs. Aro Schwartz 160.8

Julian Gonzalez 130.1 vs. Oscar Barajas 132.7

Joseph Adorno 144.6 vs. Luis May 139.1

Adam Atiyeh 218.9 vs. Jonathan Wiles 213

Brittany Sims 120.2 vs. Nancy Franco 116.6

Devon Young 216.4 vs. Kaleb Slaughter 234.8 Venue: Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Promoter: King’s Promotions.

Stream: BXNGTV.com

Munguia, Bazinyan make weight

