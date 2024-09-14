Unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is out of action after undergoing hand surgery. As a result, Stevenson’s scheduled October 12 defense against former champion Joe Cordina is off. That bout was to take place October 12 as the co-feature for the Beterbiev-Bivol clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Stevenson said on social media “…unfortunately my hand gave out on me, but [in] 2025 let’s bounce back and take over boxing.”
Now, he is going to be even more feather fisted.
Could be the reason as to why he was feather fisted.
The yawner