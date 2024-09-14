September 14, 2024
Boxing News

Hand surgery KOs Stevenson

Unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is out of action after undergoing hand surgery. As a result, Stevenson’s scheduled October 12 defense against former champion Joe Cordina is off. That bout was to take place October 12 as the co-feature for the Beterbiev-Bivol clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Stevenson said on social media “…unfortunately my hand gave out on me, but [in] 2025 let’s bounce back and take over boxing.”

