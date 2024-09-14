Oliha stops Pavlov in IBF eliminator In an IBF middleweight eliminator, unbeaten IBF #8 Etinosa “El Chapo” Oliha (21-0, 9 KOs) stopped IBF #10 Alexander Pavlov (21-4, 15 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the AGON Sportpark in Berlin, Germany. Oliha dropped Pavlov in round three and during his violent follow-up barrage Pavlov suffered a shoulder injury prompting a stoppage. Hand surgery KOs Stevenson Promoter Fred Berns passes Like this: Like Loading...

