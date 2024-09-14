Sad to report the passing of longtime boxing promoter Fred Berns at the age of 84 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Berns promoted hundreds of events in the Midwest over a span of more than four decades. Stars he promoted on his shows include Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. He was inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame in the inaugural 2018 class.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones.
very sad news for me and many others.
i respected and admired Fred very much.
Fred was a top man and a top professional.
i will always appreciate all of his wisdom and help. I learned so much from him.
he will be missed by many.
rick weissman
Fred did a great job keeping the fight game strong in the Midwest. RIP