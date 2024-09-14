Nyika stops Karpency in three Unbeaten 6’6 cruiserweight David “The Nice Guy” Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) scored an impressive third round KO against rugged veteran Tommy Karpency (31-9-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Nyika dropped Karpency twice in round three to end it. Time was 1:13. Nyika ia rated #14 by the IBF. Promoter Fred Berns passes Heavyweight Banks remains unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

