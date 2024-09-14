By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications

In Friday night’s main event in a sold out crowd at the Hilton Downtown Tampa in Tampa, Florida presented by Alessi Promotions, unbeaten heavyweight Drake Banks (6-0, 5 KOs) from Homosassa, Florida. was overpowering as he broke down a very tough Alexis Soriano Taveras (3-2-1, 1 KO) from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. ending his night at the 1:34 mark of round three by TKO victory.

Super Middleweight Marco “El Tiburon” Romero (3-0, 2 KOs) from Olathe, Kansas scored a four round unanimous decision victory over Marcelo Fabian Bzowski (11-18-4, 0 KOs) from San Antonio, Texas way of Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Judges official scores were 40-36 across the board for Romero.

Cruiserweight A’mire “Devine” Lewis (9-0, 7 KOs) from Orlando, Florida. scored a four round unanimous decision win over John Michael Escoboza (0-2) from Coconut Creek, Florida. Judges official scores 39-36, 40-35, 40-35.

Super Featherweight Nicola Costa Del Rosario (2-0, 1 KO) from Bradenton, Florida. scored a four round unanimous decision victory over Ulises Carvajal (5-17, 3 KOs) from Chinandega, Nicaragua. All three judges scored the contest 40-36 for Rosario.

Super Middleweight Chukwudi Uche (1-0) from Minneola, Florida was impressive in his four round unanimous decision win over Antonio Ray Garcia (0-7) from Tucson, Arizona. All three judges scored the contest 40-35 for Uche.

Cuban Welterweight Geise Reyes Del Verso (3-0, 3 KOs) from Sarasota, Florida. right out the gate applied hard pressure on Sirarminius Williams (4-5, 2 KOs) from New Orleans, Louisiana. ending his night at the official time 1:07 seconds of the opening round by KO stoppage.

Unbeaten super featherweight Steven “Finishing Touch” Ray Jr. (10-0, 9 KOs) from Lauderhill, Florida knocked out Alexander Taylor (20-46-2, 5 KO’s) from Managua, Nicaragua by 1st round KO at the official time 2:08 in tonight in a National Boxing Association (NBA) title eliminator. Ray, Jr. is now scheduled to fight for the NBA Americas title on Alessi Promotions show scheduled February 14, 2025

Super Lightweight Jarod “Kid Gatti” Grant (2-0, 2 KO’s) from Hollywood, Florida making his crossover from BKFC fighting waisted any time taking out Edward Griffitts (1-1) from Sarasota, Florida, ending his night at the official time 2:56 seconds of the opening stanza by way of TKO victory.