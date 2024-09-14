#2 Rocky Hernandez wins by tech decision WBC #2 super featherweight Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (36-2, 32 KOs) scored a six round unanimous technical decision over Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (22-4-1 17 KOs) on Thursday night at the Arena Sonora in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The bout was stopped after six rounds due to a cut (caused by a headbutt) suffered by Hernandez. Judges scored it 59-55, 58-55, 58-56. Mattice, who was getting stronger as the bout progressed, wasn’t happy about the stoppage. Canelo, Berlanga, Lara, Garcia make weight Like this: Like Loading...

