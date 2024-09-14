WBC #2 super featherweight Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (36-2, 32 KOs) scored a six round unanimous technical decision over Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (22-4-1 17 KOs) on Thursday night at the Arena Sonora in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The bout was stopped after six rounds due to a cut (caused by a headbutt) suffered by Hernandez. Judges scored it 59-55, 58-55, 58-56. Mattice, who was getting stronger as the bout progressed, wasn’t happy about the stoppage.
Cut was clearly caused by a punch. Mattice was taking over and was very unlucky.
Doctor took about 3 seconds to wave off the fight. Barely even inspected the cut.
Agreed, bad luck for Mattice.
Mattice should’ve been awarded a TKO victory. Definitely a hometown highway robbery! There should be a rematch in Cleveland.
Seems like the suits were not happy that Mattice was going to win this fight. Ridiculous & criminal.
I gotta see the fight
He should never have taken that fight in Mexico. He would have had to knock his man out to get a draw.