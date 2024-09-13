September 13, 2024
Boxing News

Canelo, Berlanga, Lara, Garcia make weight

Canelo Alvarez 166.75 vs. Edgar Berlanga 167.5
(WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight titles)

Canelo Vs Berlanga Weigh In 09.13.24 09 14 2024 Weigh In (1)
Photo: Ryan Hafey & Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Erislandy Lara 156.75 vs. Danny Garcia 156.25
(WBA middleweight title)
Canelo Vs Berlanga Weigh In 09.13.24 09 14 2024 Weigh In (3)
Photo: Ryan Hafey & Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Caleb Plant 167.25 vs. Trevor McCumby 167.25
(WBA interim super middleweight title)
Canelo Vs Berlanga Weigh In 09.13.24 09 14 2024 Weigh In (4)
Photo: Ryan Hafey & Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

Rolly Romero 140.75 vs. Manuel Jaimes 139.75
Stephen Fulton 126 vs. Carlos Castro 125.6
Roiman Villa 146.2 vs. Ricardo Salas 146
Geo López 130 vs. Ricky Medina, Jr 130
Yoenli Feliciano 158.4 vs. José Sánchez Charles 164.4
Lawrence King 178 vs. Vaughn Williams 176.2
Bek Nurmaganbet 170.8 vs. Joshua Conley 173.2

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV ($89.99), Prime Video

Oliha, Pavlov make weight

  • Romero vs Jaime’s

    Rolly by Dec ………. 27%
    Rolly by ko Tko …….22%
    Draw ……………………….18%
    Jaime’s by Dec ………18%
    Jaime’s by ko Tko ….15%

    Plant vs Trevor

    Plant by dec …….20%
    Trevor by dec …..20%
    Draw ……………………20%
    Plant ko Tko ………20%
    Trevor by ko Tko ….20%

    Lara vs dany

    Lara by Dec ….30%
    Dany by Dec …30%
    Draw ………………30%
    Lara ko Tko …….5%
    Dany ko Tko …….5%

    Fulton vs Castro

    Fulton by Dec …..49%
    Fulton ko Tko …….19%
    Draw ………………….13%
    Castro by Dec …12%
    Castro by ko Tko 7%

    Canelo vs Edgar

    Canelo by ko Tko ……..42%
    Canelo by Dec …………27%
    Draw ………………………..11%
    Edgar by Dec …………..11%
    Edgar by ko Tko ……..9%

    Over 7.5 rounds -125
    Under 7.5 rounds even

    Reply

  • Fulton vs Castro

    Over 9 round -185
    Under 9 round +135

    Romero vs Jaime’s

    Over 8 -175
    Under 8 +130

    Plant vs Trevor
    Over 10.5 -115
    Under 10.5 -115

    Lara vs Garcia
    Over 10.5 -130
    Under 10.5 even

    Note:

    Fulton vs Castro
    Romero vs Jaime’s
    Both are scheduled for 10 rounds

    Reply

  • Good, attractive fightcard. The fights could even steal the attention from the main event of the evening imo. Easy fight for Canelo. He will outbox Berlanga.

    Reply

  • There is a knockdown in the fight ?

    Fulton vs Castro
    No -165
    Yes +145

    Rolly vs Jaime’s
    No +105
    Yes even

    Plant vs Trevor
    Yes -130
    No -105

    Lara vs Garcia
    No -225
    Yes +125

    Canelo vs berlanga
    Si -650
    No +225

    Reply

  • The card is actually not that bad. I got:

    •Canelo by TKO between the end of 6 and the beginning of the 9th(corner stoppage).

    •Lara by Split draw

    •Caleb by decision

    •Romero by mid fight stoppage.

    •Fulton by stoppage around the 9th round.

    Reply

    • Rolly-Polly, can’t make 140. Just like Ryan.
      That’s why those 2 need to fight at 147.
      Both of them can get paid and retire after that. I think both of them are hoping to get a fight with Teofimo at 147. Stick around and
      try to get paid, fellas. Name of the game.
      These guys don’t give a rip about legacy.
      Both of them lost to Tank. How’s that for legacy?

      Reply

  • Berlanga seems quite a bit taller than Canelo, maybe a ” Fundora elbow hook” on top of the head(accidental of course) might swing a decision his way lol !

    Reply
