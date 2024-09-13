Canelo Alvarez 166.75 vs. Edgar Berlanga 167.5
(WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight titles)
Erislandy Lara 156.75 vs. Danny Garcia 156.25
(WBA middleweight title)
Caleb Plant 167.25 vs. Trevor McCumby 167.25
(WBA interim super middleweight title)
Rolly Romero 140.75 vs. Manuel Jaimes 139.75
Stephen Fulton 126 vs. Carlos Castro 125.6
Roiman Villa 146.2 vs. Ricardo Salas 146
Geo López 130 vs. Ricky Medina, Jr 130
Yoenli Feliciano 158.4 vs. José Sánchez Charles 164.4
Lawrence King 178 vs. Vaughn Williams 176.2
Bek Nurmaganbet 170.8 vs. Joshua Conley 173.2
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV ($89.99), Prime Video
Romero vs Jaime’s
Rolly by Dec ………. 27%
Rolly by ko Tko …….22%
Draw ……………………….18%
Jaime’s by Dec ………18%
Jaime’s by ko Tko ….15%
Plant vs Trevor
Plant by dec …….20%
Trevor by dec …..20%
Draw ……………………20%
Plant ko Tko ………20%
Trevor by ko Tko ….20%
Lara vs dany
Lara by Dec ….30%
Dany by Dec …30%
Draw ………………30%
Lara ko Tko …….5%
Dany ko Tko …….5%
Fulton vs Castro
Fulton by Dec …..49%
Fulton ko Tko …….19%
Draw ………………….13%
Castro by Dec …12%
Castro by ko Tko 7%
Canelo vs Edgar
Canelo by ko Tko ……..42%
Canelo by Dec …………27%
Draw ………………………..11%
Edgar by Dec …………..11%
Edgar by ko Tko ……..9%
Over 7.5 rounds -125
Under 7.5 rounds even
Fulton vs Castro
Over 9 round -185
Under 9 round +135
Romero vs Jaime’s
Over 8 -175
Under 8 +130
Plant vs Trevor
Over 10.5 -115
Under 10.5 -115
Lara vs Garcia
Over 10.5 -130
Under 10.5 even
Note:
Fulton vs Castro
Romero vs Jaime’s
Both are scheduled for 10 rounds
Good, attractive fightcard. The fights could even steal the attention from the main event of the evening imo. Easy fight for Canelo. He will outbox Berlanga.
There is a knockdown in the fight ?
Fulton vs Castro
No -165
Yes +145
Rolly vs Jaime’s
No +105
Yes even
Plant vs Trevor
Yes -130
No -105
Lara vs Garcia
No -225
Yes +125
Canelo vs berlanga
Si -650
No +225
So glad this is free:)
The card is actually not that bad. I got:
•Canelo by TKO between the end of 6 and the beginning of the 9th(corner stoppage).
•Lara by Split draw
•Caleb by decision
•Romero by mid fight stoppage.
•Fulton by stoppage around the 9th round.
Rolly…over 140 hehe
Rolly-Polly, can’t make 140. Just like Ryan.
That’s why those 2 need to fight at 147.
Both of them can get paid and retire after that. I think both of them are hoping to get a fight with Teofimo at 147. Stick around and
try to get paid, fellas. Name of the game.
These guys don’t give a rip about legacy.
Both of them lost to Tank. How’s that for legacy?
My picks
Rolly by Dec
Fulton unanimous Dec
Plant vs Trevor draw
Lara vs Garcia draw
Canelo tko 6
Similar picks. 2 draws in one card is a hard feat to accomplish, but not surprising.
Berlanga seems quite a bit taller than Canelo, maybe a ” Fundora elbow hook” on top of the head(accidental of course) might swing a decision his way lol !
pretty good undercard. garbage main event.
will pass on this.
Im still waiting for my homie killa king and his picks