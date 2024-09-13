Canelo, Berlanga, Lara, Garcia make weight Canelo Alvarez 166.75 vs. Edgar Berlanga 167.5

(WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight titles)



Erislandy Lara 156.75 vs. Danny Garcia 156.25

(WBA middleweight title)



Caleb Plant 167.25 vs. Trevor McCumby 167.25

(WBA interim super middleweight title)



Rolly Romero 140.75 vs. Manuel Jaimes 139.75

Stephen Fulton 126 vs. Carlos Castro 125.6

Roiman Villa 146.2 vs. Ricardo Salas 146

Geo López 130 vs. Ricky Medina, Jr 130

Yoenli Feliciano 158.4 vs. José Sánchez Charles 164.4

Lawrence King 178 vs. Vaughn Williams 176.2

Bek Nurmaganbet 170.8 vs. Joshua Conley 173.2 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV ($89.99), Prime Video Oliha, Pavlov make weight

