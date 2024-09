Oliha, Pavlov make weight Etinosa Oliha 159.6 vs. Alexander Pavlov 158.1

(IBF middleweight eliminator) Bujar Tahiri 159.4 vs. Nicolas David Veron 159.6

Hamsat Shadalov 129.7 vs. Sergio Javier Escobar 129.4

Granit Shala 277.8 vs. Emilio Ezequiel Zarate 254.9

Paul Wall 153.2 vs. Fabio Cascone 152.6

Alexander Müller vom Berge 246.3 vs. Srdan Govedarica 271.2

Dariusz Lasotta 200.0 vs. Artsiom Charniakevich 199.6 Venue: AGON Sportpark, Berlin, Germany

Promoter: AGON

TV: DAZN Canelo, Berlanga, Lara, Garcia make weight Holmes, Hicks remain unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.